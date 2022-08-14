‘Saahil ki Kahaaniyan’: Art show depicts climate change impact on coastal areas

KARACHI: The British Council and Koel Gallery have partnered to launch the ‘Saahil ki Kahaaniyan - Stories from the Coast’ project exhibition at the Koel Gallery in Karachi on Friday, 12th August.

The exhibition which continues until 19th August features multidisciplinary works that aim to raise awareness of the impact of climate change on the coastal areas of Pakistan, particularly its fragile mangrove ecosystem, with a view to promoting sustainable coastal development.

The project is part of the British Council’s Pakistan-UK Season: New Perspectives programme to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan.

In February 2022, the project awarded grants to Pakistan-based artists exploring this theme through a variety of mediums, culminating in the curated exhibition close to Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The British Council arranged a diverse selection committee, including experts from the UK, to review applications – a process that was quite intensive, given the large number of high-quality applications that were received. After a detailed vetting exercise, four creative teams were selected to work on this project.

