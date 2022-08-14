KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.663 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,509.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.787 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.482 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.246 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.892 billion), Silver (PKR 1.328 billion), DJ (PKR 1.054 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.006 billion), Platinum (PKR 709.530 million), SP 500 (PKR 303.393 million), Palladium (PKR 299.373 million), Copper (PKR 256.165 million), Japan Equity (PKR 246.343 million) and Brent (PKR 50.936 million).

In agricultural Commodities, 26 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 29.036 million were traded.

