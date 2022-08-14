Asia fuel oil posts gains

SINGAPORE: Asia’s fuel oil margins posted weekly gains following a steady drawdown of inventory levels in recent weeks, but stayed well below record highs seen in the previous quarter.
The 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) crack climbed more than 15% from the previous week, while the 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) crack recovered more than 40% over the same period, Refinitiv data showed. Singapore fuel oil inventories hovered at multi-year lows as of this week’s data, reflecting steady downstream demand. However, trade sources said that supply arrivals remain ample and could cap further gains in prices for the month.
Comments