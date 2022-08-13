Two injured in Karachi grenade attack

At least two people were injured as a result of a grenade attack at Lyari Expressway on Saturday, Aaj News reported.

The incident occurred at around 10pm near Lyari Expressway Toll Plaza. As per initial reports, an unknown assailant riding a motorbike hurled a grenade and fled the scene. At least two people were injured as a result of the blast.

Police and rescue officials arrived at the scene.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.