Two injured in Karachi grenade attack

At least two people were injured as a result of a grenade attack at Lyari Expressway on Saturday, Aaj News reported.
The incident occurred at around 10pm near Lyari Expressway Toll Plaza. As per initial reports, an unknown assailant riding a motorbike hurled a grenade and fled the scene. At least two people were injured as a result of the blast.
Police and rescue officials arrived at the scene.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.
