May 17, 2022
Pakistan

Woman killed, 11 injured in Karachi IED blast

Muhammad Shafa 17 May, 2022

KARACHI: An ‘IED-blast’ ripped through Karachi’s crowded Boulton Market near Memon Masjid on Monday night, leaving one woman dead and 11 others including a police officer injured.

It was the third terrorist attack in the port city in less than a month, leaving a big question mark on the performance of law enforcement agencies. Karachi Police Media Cell in a statement said the blast was carried out through an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) in Kapra Market, Bolton Market, in the jurisdictions of Kharadar police station.

“Nine persons were injured and one expired. Assistant Sub Inspector Badaruddin is amongst the injured; however, his condition is stated to be out of danger,” it said. It said a police mobile van and a few other vehicles were damaged in the incident. Crime scene unit cordoned off the place of incident. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team is working to establish the nature of explosion. Further details will be shared.

One killed, 8 injured in Karachi blast

However, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said: “I can so far confirm that 7 people have been injured from the blast and they have been shifted to Trauma Centre. Four are critically injured and are being attended to while 3 are stable. Will update when more information is available.”

No group claimed the responsibility of the blast till filing of this report. Following the incident, fire brigade, law enforcement agencies and rescue teams rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

Murtaza Wahab Bomb Disposal Squad Karachi blast Karachi IED blast Boulton Market Kharadar police station terrorist attack in Karachi

