AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Book launched on ‘History of Popular Culture in Pakistan’

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 06:49am

KARACHI: Markings Publishing commemorates Pakistan’s 75th anniversary with the book launch of author and historian Nadeem Farooq Paracha’s “For Faith, State and the Soul: A History of Popular Culture in Pakistan”.

The book is now available across Pakistan and online across the world.

The boook chronicles 75 years of the country’s cultural traditions, initiatives and victories. Divided into pre-partition and post-partition, it chronicles decades leading up to 2020s, the book creatively illustrates the evolution of popular culture within Pakistan over the decades, while authoring the socio-political events which have navigated this culture over the years.

Nadeem Farooq Paracha on the launch of the book said that popular culture emerges from the people for the people. It is organic. Unfortunately, its history and evolution hasn’t been very well documented in Pakistan.

“My book attempts to explore this evolution as a way to celebrate it, and more so, understand what drives it”, he added.

CEO, Markings Publishing Kiran Aman said that the book is a fascinating journey through Pakistan’s popular culture, relevant across generations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Book launched Pakistan’s 75th anniversary Nadeem Farooq Paracha For Faith, State and the Soul A History of Popular Culture in Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Book launched on ‘History of Popular Culture in Pakistan’

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories