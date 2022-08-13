Book launched on ‘History of Popular Culture in Pakistan’

KARACHI: Markings Publishing commemorates Pakistan’s 75th anniversary with the book launch of author and historian Nadeem Farooq Paracha’s “For Faith, State and the Soul: A History of Popular Culture in Pakistan”.

The book is now available across Pakistan and online across the world.

The boook chronicles 75 years of the country’s cultural traditions, initiatives and victories. Divided into pre-partition and post-partition, it chronicles decades leading up to 2020s, the book creatively illustrates the evolution of popular culture within Pakistan over the decades, while authoring the socio-political events which have navigated this culture over the years.

Nadeem Farooq Paracha on the launch of the book said that popular culture emerges from the people for the people. It is organic. Unfortunately, its history and evolution hasn’t been very well documented in Pakistan.

“My book attempts to explore this evolution as a way to celebrate it, and more so, understand what drives it”, he added.

CEO, Markings Publishing Kiran Aman said that the book is a fascinating journey through Pakistan’s popular culture, relevant across generations.

