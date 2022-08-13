AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Khan perseveres

Anjum Ibrahim Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

“Why are daily multiple attacks on The Khan not sticking to him, they are like…like water on a duck’s back.”

“Because double, double, toil and trouble, fire, burn and cauldron trouble…”

“That’s a quote from Macbeth, the three witches — did Musaddaq Malik’s (MM’s) rather prominent wart remind you of…”

“No, not the wart, but the witches forecast doom and MM is forecasting doom and gloom for The Khan daily.”

“MM has a degree in pharmacology and a Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Science in Healthcare Administration and Policy, and during the caretakers he was appointed Minister for Water and Power and now he is the Minister of State for Petroleum…”

“Hey back off; if you are going to criticize cabinet appointments because they have little to do with anyone’s educational background then you are taking away the chief executive’s prerogative, de-jure or de facto, to appoint whoever he or she wants! Democracy my friend may not mean of the people, by the people for the people in this Land of the Pure but it preserves the right of the party head to appoint whoever he or she wants in which ever cabinet position…”

“OK but a better defense would have been, we have enough conflict of interest in our cabinet positions and so by ensuring that one’s educational background has nothing to do with the portfolio conferred then that means minimizing conflict of interest. Of course one assumes that the person in question was engaged in the profession that he was educated in.”

“Any examples?”

“Oh the numbers are just too many…”

“Dear Lord. Anyway the reason nothing is sticking to The Khan is because he has succeeded in his narrative.”

“The US interference narrative?”

“Nope.”

“The character assassination of his Third Wife and her Friend is false?”

“Nope.”

“That the loot sale of gifts he received from the Arabs…”

“Nope.”

“That his administration’s performance was better than…”

“Nope if that had been true then his popularity before 10 April would have been a lot higher.”

“So what then?”

“That the Sharifs and the Zardaris are corrupt to the nth degree as is their entire second tier leadership…”

“So you reckon unless they give an account of their wealth — here and abroad…”

“Yep and that my friend ain’t coming any time soon.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

democracy Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Musaddaq Malik

