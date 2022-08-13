AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Programme

Press Release Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has signed MoU with Jazz, the leading internet and mobile broadband provider, to launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program.

The Fellowship is designed to engage the youth in a meaningful discourse around tech-based innovation. It will equip participants with tech insights, thus enabling them to play a pivotal role in building the creative economy based on the digital Pakistan narrative. The program will also make participants understand the nuances of tech journalism.

Speaking at the occasion, Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari expressed that NUST’s partnership with Jazz is a reaffirmation of its commitment to fostering innovation-led growth in Pakistan. He maintained that creating an enabling environment for technological development is one of the top priorities of NUST and we are continuously on the lookout for more avenues that can help in securing a bright future for our youth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said that industry-academia collaboration is instrumental in addressing socio economic challenges of any country. He further said that our partnership with NUST is founded on our collective desire to bring about national development through leveraging Information & Communication Techno-logy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Jazz NUST Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Programme

Comments

1000 characters

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Programme

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories