AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot rate gains further Rs500 amid strong buying

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the reason behind low trading volume is rains in the cotton belt of the country. He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,200 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

200 bales of Mahrab Pur, 600 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 18,00 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 2200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahpur Chakar were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Golarchi were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Ghupchani were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran, 200 bales of Muhammad Pur Deewan were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Chichawatni, 1600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu, 400 bales of Haroonabad, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton KCA Naseem Usman cotton crop Cotton spot

Comments

1000 characters

Spot rate gains further Rs500 amid strong buying

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories