Two arrested for gang-raping a girl

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

LAHORE: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two out of seven nominated suspects who allegedly gang-raped a girl in Punjab’s Layyah district and also filmed the gruesome episode.

Sharing details of the developments in the case, a Punjab police spokesperson said seven suspects were nominated by the victim’s family and two of them Ibrar and Shaukat had been arrested while raids were being carried out to arrest the remaining culprits.

He said the police department has sent blood samples of the two suspects to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) for DNA testing. He said a joint investigation team (JIT) headed by the additional IG South Punjab has been formed to investigate the case. Two separate special teams were also working on the case to arrest the remaining accused, he added. “The investigation in case is moving ahead in the light of circumstantial and forensic evidences,” he said and expressed the hope that the fugitive suspects will be arrested soon.

It was previously reported that the father of the girl had approached the local police claiming that nearly a dozen suspects took her daughter to an unidentified place near the Thal Medical College on August 5 at gunpoint, gang-raped and tortured her and shot the footage of the gruesome incident.

According to a video footage making rounds on social media, the girl alleged that suspects Wasim Alvi and Ibrar Babar along with another unknown person had abducted and took her to a place near Chowk Azam where they kept her for five days and raped.

