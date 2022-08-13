KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pakistan Cables 30.06.2022 65% 15% 827.726 23.27 28.09.2022 21.09.2022 Limited Year Ended Bonus Shares 10.00.P.M. To AGM 28.09.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022