AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Iran seeks 3 more Khayyam satellites

AFP Published 12 Aug, 2022 03:38pm

TEHRAN: Iran plans to commission three more versions of a satellite launched this week by Russia, Tehran’s government spokesman said Friday.

The Khayyam blasted into orbit on Tuesday, prompting US accusations that it is intended for spying. Iran dismissed Washington’s claim as “childish.”

“The construction of three other Khayyam satellites with the participation of Iranian scientists is on the government’s agenda,” its spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi said on Twitter.

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket sent the satellite into orbit from the Moscow-controlled Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Responding to the launch, Washington said Russia’s growing cooperation with Iran should be viewed as a “profound threat”, but the head of Iran’s Space Agency, Hassan Salarieh, dismissed the accusation.

He said the Khayyam is designed to meet Iran’s needs for “crisis and urban management, natural resources, mines, agriculture and so on.”

The Khayyam was built by the Russians under Iran’s supervision, Salarieh said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Iran will control Russia-launched satellite ‘from day one’

Ahead of the launch, The Washington Post quoted anonymous Western intelligence officials as saying that Russia “plans to use the satellite for several months or longer” to assist its war effort before allowing Iran to take control.

Iran’s space agency stressed on Sunday that it would control the satellite “from day one”, in an apparent reaction to the Post’s report.

Khayyam, apparently named after the 11th-century Persian polymath Omar Khayyam, will not be the first Iranian satellite that Russia has put into space.

In 2005, Iran’s Sina-1 satellite was deployed from Russia’s Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

The new satellite launch came a day after the European Union submitted a “final text” at talks to salvage a 2015 deal aimed at reining in Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and which Tehran said it was reviewing.

The United States has accused Iran of effectively supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine while adopting a “veil of neutrality”.

Iran insists its space programme is for civilian and defence purposes only, and does not breach the 2015 nuclear deal, or any other international agreement.

Western governments worry that satellite launch systems incorporate technologies interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead, something Iran has always denied wanting to build.

Iran Kazakhstan Russia’s Khayyam satellites Omar Khayyam Baikonur Cosmodrome

Comments

1000 characters

Iran seeks 3 more Khayyam satellites

Pakistan, Turkiye sign preferential trade agreement

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Upcoming monetary policy: majority polled expect no change in key interest rate

Iran says EU proposal to revive nuclear deal could be 'acceptable'

UK economy closes in on recession

COAS Gen Bajwa attends passing out parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst

Europe eyes Musk’s SpaceX to replace Russian rockets

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories