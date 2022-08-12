Babar Azam retains top spot in T20I rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s all-format skipper, Babar Azam, has retained his top spot in the latest ICC T-20I ranking.

Babar Azam is still the only batter in the world to be ranked in the top five in all three formats of the game. Babar is ranked number one in T20Is and ODIs while number three in Tests.

Meanwhile, Babar’s opening T-20I partner, Mohammad Rizwan, is rooted at the third spot in the T-20I ranking. Both the Pakistani batters have been unable to extend their lead at the top as they have only played 1 T-20I in 2022 while other teams have been playing T-20Is constantly.

