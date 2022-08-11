AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 snaps 5-session winning streak, closes 0.59% lower

  • Absence of positive triggers and profit-taking reasons for bearish sentiment
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 05:28pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) snapped its five-session rally on Thursday with the KSE-100 Index decreasing 0.59% due to late selling pressure that stemmed from the need to book profits.

The KSE-100 has increased consistently from August 2, posting a gain of 5.7% across the five sessions amid improved sentiment that has also caused the rupee to register substantial wins.

However, on Thursday, profit-taking and absence of any positive triggers prompted a break from the bullish run.

A spike in international oil prices added to the negativity with the KSE-100 settling with a fall of 251.52 points or 0.59% to close at 42,243.33.

KSE-100 closes with trimmed gains, settles near 42,500

Trading began on a positive note and the KSE-100 inched closer to the 42,700 level before the descent started, taking the index in the negative territory. In the final two hours, profit-taking accelerated the decline.

Almost all index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, banking and oil witnessed a sell-off during the session.

A report from Capital Stake stated that PSX took a U-turn from the previous session to close the day in the red.

“Indices went up in the beginning of the session, dipping lower in the second half,” it said.

Meanwhile, the rupee closed higher for the eighth successive session, settling at 218.88 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

8th successive gain: Rupee closes at 218.88 against US dollar

Sectors dragging the benchmark lower included banking (81.07 points), fertiliser (47.24 points) and technology and communication (43.11 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 281.7 million from 373.2 million on Wednesday. Similarly, the value of shares traded dipped to Rs7.8 billion from Rs13.2 billion recorded in the previous session.

Unity Foods was the volume leader with 19.68 million shares, followed by K-Electric with 19.24 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 18.37 million shares.

Shares of 343 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 130 registered an increase, 193 recorded a fall, and 20 remained unchanged.

stock market Pakistan PSX KSE100 investors Equities Scrips

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 snaps 5-session winning streak, closes 0.59% lower

June FCA: Nepra notifies Rs11.1023 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

OPEC, unlike IEA, sees lower 2022 oil demand growth

Police arrests wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Pakistan-EU sustained high-level exchanges important for stronger partnership: PM Shehbaz

Sri Lanka’s ousted president to seek temporary stay in Thailand

PTI rally in Lahore: National Hockey Stadium astroturf ripped for preparations

Meezan Bank posts 33% higher profit, earnings clock in at Rs17.14bn in 1HCY22

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school

Read more stories