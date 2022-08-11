AGL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.01%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
GGGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.64%)
GGL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.15%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
MLCF 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
TREET 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.84%)
TRG 95.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
UNITY 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.64%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 10.6 (0.25%)
BR30 15,627 Increased By 72.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 42,553 Increased By 58.5 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
India shares hit four-month highs as IT, banks upbeat

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 10:50am

BENGALURU: Indian shares scaled four-month highs on Thursday, with technology and banking stocks leading the pack after a softer-than-expected US inflation data eased fears of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index, with most of its major sub-indexes in the positive territory, climbed 0.83% to 17,681.05, as of 0449 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.94% at 59,371.43.

“The optimism came on the back of a US consumer inflation rate that eased in July after hitting the peak a month before, raising hopes that the Fed will slow down the pace of interest rate hike,” said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst at Mehta Equities.

Nifty’s IT index was up 1.5% after tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 2.89% higher. IT service providers Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro gained between 1% and 2%.

Nifty’s public sector bank index snapped a five-day losing run and climbed nearly 3%. Top lender State Bank of India’s 1.6% gain, was among the drivers of Nifty index rally.

Indian shares end flat as IT stocks drag, metals surge

Among others, airline companies InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd rose as much as 2.3% and 6.9%, respectively.

India’s civil aviation ministry on Wednesday announced removal of fare caps it imposed on domestic airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic from the end of August.

State-run coal miner Coal India added as much as 3.2% after it reported an over two-fold increase in quarterly profit.

Investors are awaiting the domestic Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Friday. India’s retail inflation likely eased in July due to a fall in food and fuel prices, a Reuters poll showed.

Equities in broader Asia tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday on the US inflation report. The US CPI, in the 12 months through July, increased by a weaker-than-expected 8.5% after a 9.1% rise in June.

Indian shares Indian stocks

