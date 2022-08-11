AGL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
PM presents solar solution to costly fuel problem

  • Directs the authorities concerned to carry out comprehensive planning for an early execution of the solar projects
Recorder Report Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 09:52am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to complete comprehensive planning for the completion of low-cost solar power projects on a priority basis as an alternative to expensive imported fuel.

The prime minister issued the instructions while chairing a meeting on solar initiatives across the country, in which, he also directed the authorities concerned to carry out comprehensive planning for an early execution of the solar projects.

He also directed to submit an inquiry report on the amount received as fuel price adjustment in electricity bills and the delay in the completion of power projects during the last four years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The prime minister lamented that the Alternative Energy Policy given two years ago, in 2020, not only failed but no foreign investment was made in this sector.

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

He informed the meeting that the people would be provided with solar systems as an alternate to the costly electricity being generated, using imported fuel, adding that special priority will be given to Balochistan while providing solar system.

He added that the solarization would not only reduce the import bill of costly fuel but also help generate low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The meeting was briefed in detail on low-cost solar power projects as an alternative to expensive imported fuel. It was told that solarization projects of 14000 MW will be launched in the next few months out of which projects of 9000 MW will be completed on a priority basis. Under these projects, solar systems will not only be given at discounted prices but tax incentives will also be given on these projects.

Hassan Aug 11, 2022 10:09am
How about making laws that all middle class and high class housing societies (Bahria, DHA, etc) require all new houses to be built with at least a 13kw solar system on the roof? If they can afford to build houses for 1 crore + they can afford an extra 10% for a solar system, insulated walls, and double glazing. Really these should have been made law 20 years ago, so the way we build our houses we shouldn't need to waste so much on energy consumption. Energy efficiency is the way to go. Companies that manufacture double & triple windows, wall insulation and solar should be incentivises so we have a local production. If any of our rulers had any vision they would do this.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM presents solar solution to costly fuel problem

