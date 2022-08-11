Resurgence of Taliban in Swat a dangerous sign: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed on Wednesday warned that the resurgence of Taliban in Swat, few months after the “imported regime” took over is a dangerous sign, which, if not stopped would have a serious impact on the overall security situation of the country.

Speaking at a presser here, he said that the imported regime’s game plan to fulfil the agenda of their US masters is not acceptable as no one would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people.

“Pakistan was plunged into so-called war against terror despite the fact that not a single Pakistani was involved in 9/11 due to which the whole country especially Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had to pay a heavy price,” he added.

As reports have surfaced that Taliban fugitives have again started regrouping in parts of KP especially Swat and Dir, he categorically said that the country must not be dragged into the dirty game again as peace in Swat, Waziristan, Bajaur, and Kurram districts had been restored after rendering great sacrifices.

He went on to say that the security situation in Swat is once again becoming worse as there is a fear among people and the business community due to the resurgence of the Taliban, adding it would affect the businesses, the daily life of the masses, education, tourism etc if prompt action is not taken to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

He came down hard on the government, saying its interior minister had no cognisance of the matter as he is busy in political victimisation of opponents, while the defence minister is also busy in tweeting against political rivals.

He said that the PTI is the biggest proponent of peace and the nation has given a decision that it wanted peace and all the plans of the imported regime had failed, as people have rejected them.

Talking about the regime change operation, the PTI leader said that the nefarious plan was executed with the support of the US through its local handlers.

He revealed that the regime change operation started when the US sought airbases in Pakistan and chairman PTI out rightly turned it down, adding Imran Khan also refused to allow drone attacks inside Afghanistan through Pakistan’s airspace.

Saeed stated that it was evident from the fact that not a single incident of terrorism occurred during Imran Khan’s tenure, but with the advent of the Sharif and Zardari Co, the US presence in the region is quite visible.

He questioned whether the imported regime allowed the US to use Pakistani airspace as a drone attack inside Afghanistan took place when these people came into power.

He said that the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) took place after great efforts but now a conspiracy is being hatched to reverse it.

