Youm-e-Ashur observed: Over 70,000 police personnel deployed in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab police deployed in field over 70,000 police officers, including volunteers, across Punjab on the Youm-e-Ashur to provide a foolproof security to the mourners.

“All the police officers, who performed duties, deserve appreciation for ensuring foolproof security arrangements across Punjab on 9th and 10th Muharram”, says Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar in his message on Wednesday.

He said a total of 9,292 mourning processions and 37,223 Majalis (religious gatherings) were held across Punjab on Ashura day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala. He said the cellular service remained partially suspended in several sensitive parts of the province to avoid any untoward happening.

According to the IG, a round-the-clock monitoring of mourning processions and gatherings was carried out at the Central Police Office (CPO), Deputy Commissioner Office and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) using CCTV and drone cameras.

In Lahore, he said, a total of 47 mourning processions and 227 religious gathering were taken place and for their protection over 10,000 cops performed their duties. He said the district government with the assistance of law enforcement agencies had installed nearly 900 additional CCTV cameras at sensitive locations to ensure monitoring of suspected activities.

