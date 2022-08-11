Drive launched against martyrs at IK’s instigation: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: In response to former prime minister Imran Khan’s press conference, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said if anyone is harming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), that person’s name is Imran Khan.

She said “Imran Khan,Sir! Your chief of staff and spokesperson read your script on the ARY TV channel, ARY defied all journalistic requirements and aired it. “

She said Imran Khan was nervous because he campaigned against martyrs through his party’s social media trolls.

Imran Khan launched a campaign against those martyrs who laid down their lives for the country, she said, while adding that at the instigation of Imran Khan, a campaign was launched on social media against martyrs.

When the trolls were caught, they said that we ran this campaign at the behest of Imran Khan, she further added.

She said the campaign was also witnessed by Pakistanis, families of martyrs, and the families of armed forces personnel. No patriotic Pakistani can think of trolling about his army and the martyrs, she said. She said the seeds of hatred that Imran Khan sowed are reaping today.

She maintained that Imran Khan’s entire politics is based on hatred, sedition, anarchy, hooliganism, and mischief.

The PTI trolls and Bushra Bibi’s son Arsalan campaigned against the martyrs’ families, she further said.

Imran Khan started the fight with Pakistan’s forces, she said.

Today, Imran Khan compares himself with Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister thrice, he also had secrets in his chest and he remained silent for the sake of the country, Marriyum said.

Nawaz Sharif had said at that time that the institutions should work within the constitutional limits, this is our position even today, she maintained.

Imran Khan said that the institution should interfere in politics. Imran Khan said that if the institution does not save his chair, then it is an animal, Marriyum further said. The statement given by Imran Khan’s chief of staff, spokesman and representative was given on the instructions of Imran Khan. All the evidence will be presented to the public, the minister said.

Spokesperson of Imran Khan said that from Lance Naik to Brigadier are associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, she said.

Imran Khan instigated them to violate their oath. Imran Khan provoked them to refuse to obey the orders of the army commander, she further said. Imran Khan linked an imaginary media cell with the government of Pakistan and alleged that this media cell is running a campaign against martyrs, Marriyum further said.

She said this is the mentality of Imran Khan. He wants to set the country on fire. He called for rebellion within the institutions.

Imran Khan was removed from power for destroying the economy, breaking the country’s units, and making the country’s youth unemployed, Marriyum said.

When he was removed from power, he said that there was a regime change, the letter dated March 8 was taken out on March 28 when he found out that the no-confidence motion was succeeding, the minister said.

Imran Khan declared his party a foreign-aided party by taking foreign funding, she said. Imran Khan has spoiled his party, spoiled the country, and now he is trying to spoil the reputation of the institutions, she said.

Imran Khan took funding from 351 foreign companies, due to which, the PTI was declared a “foreign-aided party”, said Marriyum.

Imran Khan took charity money and used it for personal use, she added. She further said Imran Khan submitted fake affidavits, asked for money in the name of his employees, and today, he is being investigated, so he is in fear.

