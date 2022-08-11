Cotton Spot Rates

AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (August 10, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                    on 06-08-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        17,000     235        17,235          17,235           NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           18,219     252        18,471          18,471           NIL
===========================================================================

