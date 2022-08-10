AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia invests $1.3bn in four Egyptian firms

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2022 06:28pm

CAIRO: The Saudi Egyptian Investment Co (SEIC), owned by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF), has bought minority stakes in four Egyptian companies for $1.3 billion, Egypt’s planning ministry said on Wednesday.

The companies are Abu Qir Fertizilers and Chemical Industries, Misr Fertilizers Production Company, Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling, and payments firm E-Finance for Financial and Digital Investments.

Egypt is one of the fastest-growing economies in the Middle East and North Africa, the PIF said in a separate statement. “The acquisitions are in line with SEIC’s objective to invest in promising sectors.”

Egypt’s government announced in April it was seeking to attract investments of $10 billion in each of the coming four years, part of a programme to increase private participation in the economy.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF sets up company to invest in Egypt

Egypt has been grappling to finance its budget deficit amid high interest rates, a weak currency and broad investor wariness of emerging markets, particularly after the U.S. Federal Reserve began raising interest rates and the Ukraine war pushed up commodity prices and reduced tourism revenue.

Saudi Arabia has already provided billions in support since Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to power in 2014. The United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait this year all promised to increase their investments in Egypt.

The Egyptian stock exchange, without mentioning the buyer, listed just over $1.3 billion in block trades on Wednesday.

These included 462.2 million shares in state-controlled E-Finance for 7.50 billion Egyptian pounds ($393 million). In October, 257.8 million shares, or 23.5% of the company, were sold to private investors in a initial public offering.

Another 57.3 million shares of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) sold for 7.10 billion Egyptian pounds and 250.1 million shares of Abu Qir Fertilizers for 7.27 billion Egyptian pounds.

Some 298 million shares of Alexandria Container sold for 3.02 billion Egyptian pounds.

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Egypt relation Egypt's Public Investment Fund Saudi Egyptian Investment Co SEIC

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia invests $1.3bn in four Egyptian firms

7th successive gain: Rupee closes at 221.91 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes with trimmed gains, settles near 42,500

Oil drops on Druzhba pipeline restart, jump in U.S. stocks

Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill

Miftah directs immediate meeting to consider SOEs declaring 'healthy dividends'

Karachi, other parts of Sindh witness moderate to heavy rainfall

ICI Pakistan to partially divest share capital of NutriCo Morinaga for $45.08mn

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

At least one killed, 5 injured in Khuzdar market blast

Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

Read more stories