Negative propaganda over helicopter crash: Intelligence officers inducted into joint inquiry team

PPI Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday while expanding the scope of the joint inquiry team on the issue of investigating the negative propaganda on social media related to the Lasbela helicopter crash and the martyrs included two officials of the intelligence agencies in the team.

The Ministry of Interior has issued the notification of the six-member team to be constituted by the FIA.

Lt. Colonel Saad of the ISI and Waqar Nisar Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau will be the part of the joint inquiry team of FIA, and intelligence agencies will investigate under the supervision of Additional Director Cybercrime FIA Mohammad Jafar. The team includes FIA Director, FIA Cyber Crime Wing Waqaruddin Syed, Additional Director, Cyber Crime Ayaz Khan and Assistant Director Imran Haider.

Army condemns ‘malicious social media campaign’ after helicopter crash

According to the authorities, the six-member joint inquiry team of FIA and intelligence agencies will find out those who ran the negative campaign related regarding the helicopter accident and the martyrs. The team will also find out who was behind these elements or who were involved in running this campaign to defame the country.

Following the inquiry by the Joint Inquiry Team, legal action will be taken by registering cases against those found involved.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had condemned the social media campaign on the tragic Pakistan Army helicopter crash which left six military personnel martyred.

“The regretful social media campaign after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1 has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and rank and file of the Armed Forces,” said the military’s media wing.

ISPR FIA cybercrime helicopter crash Shuhada families

