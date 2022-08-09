More rains expected from 10th to 13th August

LAHORE: The Met Office said on Monday that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country and are likely to become stronger from 10th August (Wednesday).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and southeastern Sindh from 6th to 9th August with occasional gaps.

Similarly, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan from 10th to 13th August with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala on 8th and from 10th to 12th August. Flash flooding is expected in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on 8th and from 10th to 12th August. Heavy rains may also generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from 11th to 13th August.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period. Meanwhile, catchment’s areas of Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab may receive heavy downpour causing water level to rise significantly during the forecast period. Also, rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

