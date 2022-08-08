AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end little changed; miners, energy stocks gain

Reuters Published August 8, 2022 Updated August 8, 2022 12:13pm

Australian shares closed nearly flat in a choppy trading session on Monday, with miners and energy stocks witnessing gains, while investors anxiously eyed U.S inflation data due later in the week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s strategy around rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.07% higher at 7,020.6, the benchmark had clocked its third straight weekly gain last week.

A higher US inflation reading on Wednesday could dent investor expectations of a dovish shift by the Fed.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), meanwhile, has warned of further rate hikes to balance supply and demand in the economy.

Analysts at UBS, however, expect the RBA to try to find a “narrow” path to avoid a hard-landing from aggressive hikes. Miners rose 2.3% and were the top gainers on the benchmark.

Australian shares gain for third straight week on miners, gold boost

Rio Tinto and BHP jumped nearly 2% and 0.8%, respectively. OZ Minerals surged 35.3% after it rejected a A$8.34 billion ($5.78 billion) takeover bid from BHP Group as the offer significantly undervalued the nickel and copper miner.

Local energy stocks climbed 1.9%, with heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos advancing 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively. Techology shares fell 0.3%, tracking losses in Wall Street peers as a strong jobs data report torpedoed recent optimism that Fed might let up its aggressive rake hike campaign.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc dropped 7.2%. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.22% lower at 11,702.81, while a survey showed near-term rate of inflation is expected to slow in the third quarter.

Australian shares OZ Minerals

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end little changed; miners, energy stocks gain

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

USC hikes rates of pulses

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

Inter-governmental commercial transactions law: Govt deletes some proposed clauses

Unit-linked funds of insurance sector: SECP defines investment avenues

FIA launches investigation into mega PSM ‘theft’

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

Miscarriage of justice, maladministration: President demands explanation from FBR

Market sentiment characterised by relative calm

Read more stories