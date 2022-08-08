AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper supported by hopes interest rates may soon peak

Reuters Published August 8, 2022 Updated August 8, 2022 06:47pm

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Monday, supported by rising imports of the industrial metal by top consumer China and by hopes that interest rates may peak soon after rapid increases aimed at curbing inflation. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $7,900 a tonne at 1315 GMT.

Prices of the metal used as a gauge of economic health have climbed 13% since July 15, when they touched the lowest since November 2020 at $6,955.

“The bounce in metal prices and more broadly other risk assets comes from hopes that perhaps inflation has peaked or is possibly past its peak,” said Duncan Hobbs, research director at Concord Resources. “By association it may mean central banks led by the Fed are at or even past the peak of hawkishness.

Whether those hopes are justified is debatable; the latest US jobs report was strong.“ US job growth accelerated unexpectedly in July, lifting employment above its pre-pandemic level and pouring cold water on fears the economy was in recession.

Clues to US policy will come on Wednesday with the release of consumer prices data.

Part of the reason for base metal price rises in recent weeks is funds and traders buying back short positions as the dollar retreated from historical highs against other major currencies.

A lower US currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand. China’s copper imports rose to 463,693 tonnes in July, up 9.3% from a year earlier as the sharp drop in prices triggered buying against a backdrop of falling domestic inventories.

Copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are down 79% since March at 34,768 tonnes, the lowest level since Jan. 28.

Copper slips on worries about China’s economy, Taiwan tension

The lead price rose to a two-month high of $2,136.50 a tonne on worries availability on the LME market where stocks at 38,875 tonnes are at their lowest since October 2007 and large holdings of warrants and cash contracts.

This concern is also behind the premium for cash lead over the three-month contract last at $15 a tonne.

Aluminium was last up 0.9% at $2,437 a tonne, zinc was down 2.1% at $3,413, lead rose 3.4% to $2,140, tin slid 2.3% to $23,800 and nickel was down 2.3% at $21,710.

China London Metal Exchange LME copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper supported by hopes interest rates may soon peak

Muharram processions under way countrywide amid strict security

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz hail Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games

EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect

China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time in five months in July

Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

London police strip-searched hundreds of kids: new data

Gaza crossing opens as truce holds

Read more stories