Digital health system: KMU, EZShifa Corp of USA sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for “Popularization of Digital Health System for the Public of KP” by Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar (Lead Firm & Health Sciences Institute), EZShifa Corp, Seattle, WA, USA, (Associate firm & health technology service provider) and Tech Art Private Limited (Associate firm & system integrator and local technical support provider).

All three parties having the required experiences, authorization, professional skills, personnel, and technical resources, agree to work together as a team to promote the digital health system to provide health services to underprivileged people and areas with no health facilities.

The vice chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, Syed Sajjad, and Mehmood Lodhi inked the MoU representing their respective organizations. The parties hereby agree to form a consortium / teaming agreement for joint collaboration. The lead organization would take complete responsibility for services related to submission of the proposal to the government, local doctors’ availability, space for call centers for doctors, administration support for managing doctors, and doctor training.

According to details, the Lead Firm would also be responsible for managing all related activities and expenses related to the subject project and will pay its partners. The Lead Firm would provide the required input in the technical and financial proposal, which would include but is not limited to company profile, related experience, approach, timeline, team structure, CVs of the resources, etc.

The associate organization would take complete responsibility for services related to the digital health service platform as an associate firm of consortium. The associate firm would provide the required input in the technical and financial proposal to the lead firm; whereas the associate organization would take complete responsibility for services related to technology system integration and support as an associate firm.

