Pakistan

Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal: President shares historic picture

APP Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday shared a historical and rare picture of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as the nation is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

On his Twitter handle, the president said that probably, it might be the only picture with two most important personalities of the history of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The one dreamt while the other translated it into reality, he added.

He further observed that Pakistanis possessed the potential as they had sacrificed and stressed that they must rise to fulfill (the ideals of these great leaders).

“75th Independence Day is near & we will celebrate. What a great sight, see below. Probably the only picture of Allama & Quaid, the giants of the history of Pakistan together. One dreamt & the other established. We Pakistanis, have potential, have sacrificed & must rise to fulfill,” he posted a tweet along with the historic picture of the two great leaders of the sub-continent.

According to different accounts, the picture dated back to 1932 when the two leaders attended a conference (probably Third Round Conference).

Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the greatest thinker, poet and prominent leader of Muslims in the Indo-Pak sub-continent had dreamt of a separate homeland for the Muslims of India, while Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spearheaded a relentless struggle to realize this dream with the creation of Pakistan.

