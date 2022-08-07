Lesco finalises plans for power supply on Ashura

LAHORE: In line with the directions from the Ministry of Energy, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has finalized arrangements for an uninterrupted power supply on the 10th of Muharram throughout the region.

Chief Executive Officer Lesco Ch Muhammad Amin said the company would ensure supply to all the religious gatherings as well as the traditional route of the processions carried out in connection with the day.

He said special instructions have been issued to all the field officers to make sure contingent plans to deal with any supply breakdown during the occasion.

