Sindh govt bans use of drone cameras to record Muharram processions

The Sindh government on Saturday imposed a ban on the use of drone cameras for video recording by media channels during processions and majalis from Muharram 8 (August 7) to 10 (August 9), Aaj News reported.

The province-wide ban was imposed in the “larger interest of safety and security of participants of processions on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram 2022,” a notification issued by the Sindh home ministry said.

“Whereas the government of Sindh is satisfied in view of the present security environment, it is necessary to make immediate measures and full proof preventive security arrangements at religious gatherings and to obviate any chance of misuse by undesirable elements,” it said.

“Therefore, the government of Sindh in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code do hereby impose a complete ban on the use of heli-cams for video recording by media channels during processions and majalis carried out of 8, 9, and 10 Muharram.”

The provincial government has also authorized the concerned authorities to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those found in violation of the order.