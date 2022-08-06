AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt bans use of drone cameras to record Muharram processions

  • Ban imposed in the larger interest of safety and security of participants of processions, says the home ministry
BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 07:49pm

The Sindh government on Saturday imposed a ban on the use of drone cameras for video recording by media channels during processions and majalis from Muharram 8 (August 7) to 10 (August 9), Aaj News reported.

The province-wide ban was imposed in the “larger interest of safety and security of participants of processions on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram 2022,” a notification issued by the Sindh home ministry said.

“Whereas the government of Sindh is satisfied in view of the present security environment, it is necessary to make immediate measures and full proof preventive security arrangements at religious gatherings and to obviate any chance of misuse by undesirable elements,” it said.

“Therefore, the government of Sindh in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code do hereby impose a complete ban on the use of heli-cams for video recording by media channels during processions and majalis carried out of 8, 9, and 10 Muharram.”

The provincial government has also authorized the concerned authorities to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those found in violation of the order.

Karachi government of Sindh Muharram 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt bans use of drone cameras to record Muharram processions

Govt was left with few options to avert default: Miftah Ismail

Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan will have to account for money taken in name of charity

Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least 22 injured

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow in July down 25% month-on-month

Record Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues

US Senate Democrats get green light on $430 billion climate, drug bill

Turkey to pay for some Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza

Punjab governor administers oath to 21-member provincial cabinet

Read more stories