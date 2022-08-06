AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan will have to account for money taken in name of charity

  • Minister for Information says PTI chairman trying to be innocent after being caught stealing
BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 06:40pm

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that PTI chairman Imran Khan will have to "account for the money taken in the name of charity," Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the Information Minister said that Imran Khan submitted false affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case.

She said that PTI chairman misused his powers. The minister added that Imran Khan was trying "unsuccessfully" to become innocent after being caught stealing.

The federal minister said that according to Pakistani laws, no political party can take funding from foreign companies.

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

"PTI Secretariat employees kept receiving money in their accounts," she said, adding "they will have to account for the money taken in the name of charity."

She further said that Imran Khan tried to stop the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), used the prohibited funding for conspiratorial purposes, and tried to incite people in the name of civil disobedience.

Earlier, the Information Minister said that the coalition government decided to send a declaration against the PTI to the Supreme Court in light of the ECP decision, which ruled that the party had indeed received prohibited funding and kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

"The Law Ministry will complete the work in this regard in three days," the minister said, stressing that the ECP's decision has clearly proved that PTI is a foreign-funded party.

Maryam Nawaz says PTI should demand Imran Khan's resignation

Marriyum said that action against the PTI will be taken under the Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002 and Election Act 2017.

As per the verdict, PTI "knowingly and willfully” received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi.

"In this regard, it is further added that PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by the senior leadership of the party," the verdict read.

