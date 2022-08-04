AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz says PTI should demand Imran Khan's resignation

  • PML-N Vice-President warns PTI chairman will also drown party members in whose name he asked for illegal money
BR Web Desk Published August 4, 2022 Updated August 4, 2022

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should demand Imran Khan's resignation instead of asking the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down.

In a Twitter post, Maryam said that PTI has suffered due to Imran Khan's "desire to fill his pockets with illegal money."

"God willing, Imran will go, but he will also drown his members in whose name he asked for money from abroad," she added.

Earlier in the day, security was beefed up in the federal capital ahead of the PTI's planned protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office.

On Monday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the party would hold a peaceful demonstration outside the ECP office in Islamabad to demand CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation.

Security beefed up ahead of PTI’s protest outside ECP

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Wednesday that the government will not allow the PTI to hold a protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that PTI's workers should not try to enter the capital's Red Zone, warning that “action will be taken if the government's instructions are not followed.”

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

PTI's protest comes as the ECP announced its verdict in the prohibited funding case, ruling that PTI did indeed receive prohibited funding and kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

"The data obtained from SBP reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by PTI were opened and operated by the senior PTI management and leadership at the Central and Provincial levels.

"In this regard, it is further added that PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by the senior leadership of the party," the verdict read.

SBP PTI Imran Khan Red Zone Rana Sanullah

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam Nawaz says PTI should demand Imran Khan's resignation

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

Structural reforms for growth govt’s prime focus, Miftah tells ADB

Security beefed up ahead of PTI’s protest outside ECP

PM pledges help to those hit by KPK floods

Oil prices stabilize after drop to near 6-month low

Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

Briefing to NA panel: Govt paints pretty grim picture of power sector

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: NADRA provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Read more stories