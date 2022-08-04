Maryam Nawaz says PTI should demand Imran Khan's resignation

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should demand Imran Khan's resignation instead of asking the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to step down.

In a Twitter post, Maryam said that PTI has suffered due to Imran Khan's "desire to fill his pockets with illegal money."

"God willing, Imran will go, but he will also drown his members in whose name he asked for money from abroad," she added.

Earlier in the day, security was beefed up in the federal capital ahead of the PTI's planned protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office.

On Monday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the party would hold a peaceful demonstration outside the ECP office in Islamabad to demand CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation.

Security beefed up ahead of PTI’s protest outside ECP

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Wednesday that the government will not allow the PTI to hold a protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that PTI's workers should not try to enter the capital's Red Zone, warning that “action will be taken if the government's instructions are not followed.”

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

PTI's protest comes as the ECP announced its verdict in the prohibited funding case, ruling that PTI did indeed receive prohibited funding and kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

"The data obtained from SBP reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by PTI were opened and operated by the senior PTI management and leadership at the Central and Provincial levels.

"In this regard, it is further added that PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by the senior leadership of the party," the verdict read.