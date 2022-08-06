AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split, media reports say

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2022 01:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.

E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates American fashion

The celebrities began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted 'SNL" in October 2021. Kardashian is in the midst of legal proceedings to finalise her divorce from rapper Kanye West and stars in a new reality show with her extended family on Hulu.

Davidson, 28, was a cast member on comedy sketch show 'SNL' for eight seasons before announcing his departure in May. He has recently been filming a movie called 'Wizards!' in Australia.

Kim Kardashian West collaborates with luxury label Fendi

Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson SNL

Comments

1000 characters

Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split, media reports say

Fixed tax decision deferment: Only an ordinance can help govt avert revenue loss

Items being imported on deferred payments: SBP reduces cash margin to 0pc

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow in July down 25% month-on-month

SBP opposed to renewal of BPA with Iran

Record Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues

Punjab governor administers oath to 21-member provincial cabinet

COAS urges KSA, UAE to help ensure release of IMF loan

UAE intends to invest $1bn across various sectors

Emlaak Financials launched

Penalties sans coal supply: PQEPC accuses CPPA-G of flouting PM’s instructions

Read more stories