SPI up 0.82pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended August 4, 2022, registered an increase of 0.82 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including onions (24.92 percent), tomatoes (11.93 percent), pulse moong (5.72 percent), pulse mash (5.28 percent), potatoes (5.03 percent), pulse eggs (2.44 percent), powdered milk (1.61 percent) and non-food items including diesel (3.78 percent), and LPG (1.49 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 38.63 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of diesel (109.15 per cent), onions (107.95 per cent), masoor (106.71 per cent), petrol (88.94 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (74.44 per cent), mustard oil (73.89 per cent), chicken (73.42 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (72.26 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (70.48 per cent), washing soap (62.62per cent), pulse gram (59.07 per cent), electricity for q1 (52.61 per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 per cent), pulse mash (46.01 per cent) and garlic (41.16 per cent), while a decrease observed in the prices of chillies powder (43.42 per cent), sugar (16.27 per cent) and gur (1.86 per cent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 207.47 per cent during the week ended July 28, 2022 to 209.17 per cent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,732, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 1.16 per cent, 1.07 per cent, 0.98 per cent, 0.91 per cent, and 0.69 per cent respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 33 (64.71per cent) items increased, four (7.84per cent) items decreased and 14 (27.45per cent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included onions (24.92 per cent), tomatoes (11.93 per cent), moong (5.72 per cent), pulse mash (5.28 per cent), potatoes (5.03 per cent), masoor (4.43 per cent), hi-speed diesel (3.78 per cent), toilet soap (2.81 per cent), pulse gram (2.69 per cent), eggs (2.44 per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (1.61 per cent), gur (1.53 per cent), LPG (1.49 per cent), salt powdered (1.46 per cent), garlic (1.30 per cent), shirting (1.19 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1.12 per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(one percent), mustard oil (0.84 per cent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.82 per cent), milk fresh (0.66 per cent), cigarettes Capstan (0.56 per cent), curd (0.52 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.47 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.46 per cent), Georgette (0.45 per cent), mutton (0.36 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.24 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.21 per cent), sugar (0.20 per cent), cooked daal (0.13 per cent), beef with bone (0.12 per cent), and Sufi washing soap (0.09 per cent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include chicken (5.08 per cent), bananas (3.40 per cent), petrol super (1.29 per cent) and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.15 per cent).

The items, prices of which remained unchanged included bread plain (small size), chilies powder National 200 gm packet each, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked beef, tea prepared, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges for q1, gas charges, firewood whole 40 kg, energy saver Philips, matchbox, and telephone call charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022