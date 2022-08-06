Punjab cabinet: Governor likely to administer oath to 22 members today

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman is learnt to have decided to take oath from the members of Punjab cabinet and the oath-taking ceremony is expected on Saturday (today).

Rehman, who had been appointed as Punjab Governor on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had earlier declined to get oath from Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi. However, President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to Parvez Elahi on the directions of Supreme Court. There were speculations about taking oath by the Punjab governor from the members of Punjab cabinet, however, sources said things have been settled.

They claimed that the Punjab government had moved a summary to the provincial governor to administer the oath to its 22-member cabinet. A notification for the oath-taking is expected to be issued when the governor returns from a tour of South Punjab, the sources added.

