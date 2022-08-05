AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ECP summons Imran Khan in prohibited funding case on August 23

  • On PDM's demand, ECP also summons Khan on August 18 to hear a reference regarding his disqualification
BR Web Desk Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 08:53pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued two summon notices to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in prohibited funding and ineligibility cases, Aaj News reported.

The ECP summoned the PTI chief in the prohibited funding case at 10 am on August 23.

Moreover, on the demand of the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ECP issued another notice to the PTI chairman, summoning him on August 18 to hear a reference regarding his disqualification.

Foreign funding case: ECP exposed PTI’s wrongdoing, says PM’s aide

Meanwhile, PTI on Friday re-filed its reference after amendments with the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in a bid to remove the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja from the post.

According to details, the reference was filed by overseas Pakistani Aslam Malik on behalf of the PTI, seeking the removal of CEC and other senior officials from their respective offices.

The reference contends that the electoral watchdog was guilty of misconduct in the PTI prohibited funding case, seriously violating the country’s laws by declaring overseas Pakistanis as foreigners, and the verdict against the party, therefore, is unconstitutional.

Taking funding from foreign companies wasn’t illegal in 2012: Imran Khan

Earlier this week, the ECP had announced its ruling in the long-awaited, cliffhanger case of the PTI's prohibited funding and ruled that the party did indeed receive illegal funding while issuing a notice to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated.

After the ruling, the government filed a reference with the ECP, seeking the disqualification of the former premier. The reference was submitted by PML-N MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha to the ECP.

