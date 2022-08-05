AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
Aug 05, 2022
Pakistan

Foreign funding case: ECP exposed PTI’s wrongdoing, says PM’s aide

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Bilal Azhar, coordinator to the Prime Minister for Energy said on Thursday that the Election Commission has exposed the wrongdoing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the prohibited funding case and the government would decide about legal action against the party and its chairman.

Speaking at a press conference, the coordinator to the Prime Minister for Energy said that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been involved in the embezzlement of foreign funding. He said that the PTI chairman has sought 50 adjournments, changed lawyers nine times, and for 11 times filed petitions to stop the proceeding.

He said that he was running away not from the foreign funding case but also from the courts in the BRT and in other cases as well. He said that Imran Khan has been taking money from the people in the name of donations.

He further stated that the ECP’s decision in the prohibited funding case covers the period from 2011-2016 and no one knows what was done in the past years, alleging the PTI and Imran Khan of misusing the funds.

He said the purpose of the protest and campaign against the ECP was to pressurise it for not announcing the decision in the foreign funding case.

He said that a few days before the decision of the ECP, a news report was also published that $2.1 million was received from his friend through a cricket match. He said that legal action should be taken against all those involved.

