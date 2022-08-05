AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US job growth surges in July as labor market defies recession fears

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 07:35pm

WASHINGTON: US job growth unexpectedly accelerated in July, lifting the level of employment back to its pre-pandemic level, the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday also showed employers continuing to raise wages at a strong clip and maintaining longer hours for workers. The sustained labor market strength could put pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep its aggressive interest rate hikes.

“The combination of strong job growth, an extremely tight labor market and stubbornly high wage inflation suggests the Fed’s rate hike cadence will likely remain hefty next month,” said Michael Gregory, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 528,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since February, the survey of establishments showed. Data for June was revised higher to show 398,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 372,000. July marked the 19th straight month of payrolls expansion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would rise by 250,000 jobs and the unemployment rate remain steady at 3.6%. Estimates for the number of jobs gained ranged from a low of 75,000 to a high of 325,000.

The labor market has now recouped all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, though government employment remains about 597,000 jobs in the hole.

US consumer spending beats expectations in June; inflation accelerates

The Federal Reserve last week raised its policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. The US central bank has hiked that rate by 225 basis points since March.

The economy contracted 1.3% in the first half of the year, largely because of big swings in inventories and the trade deficit tied to snarled global supply chains.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, the official arbiter of recessions in the United States, defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in production, employment, real income, and other indicators.”

With 10.7 million job openings at the end of June and 1.8 openings for every unemployed person, the labor market remains tight and economists do not expect a sharp deceleration in payrolls growth this year.

US stocks opened lower. The dollar rallied against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

Widespread gains

The broad job gains last month were led by the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 96,000 positions, most of them at restaurants and bars. But leisure and hospitality employment remains down by 1.2 million from its February 2020 level.

Professional and business services payrolls increased by 89,000, while healthcare added 70,000 jobs. Government employment jumped by 57,000 jobs. Construction added 32,000 jobs while manufacturing payrolls increased by 30,000.

Details of the household survey from which the unemployment rate is derived were mixed. While the unemployment rate fell to its pre-pandemic low of 3.5% from 3.6% in June, that was because 63,000 people left the labor force.

The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, edged down to 62.1% from 62.2% in June. The number of people working part-time for economic reasons increased by 303,000 after plunging to more than a 20-year low in June.

But household employment rebounded by 179,000 jobs after falling 315,000 in June, and the number of the people experiencing long spells of unemployment dropped sharply.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.5% last month after rising 0.4% in June. That left the year-on-year increase in wages at 5.2%. Though wage growth appears to have peaked, pressures remain. Data last week showed annual wage growth in the second quarter was the fastest since 2001.

US economy US inflation US GDP

Comments

1000 characters

US job growth surges in July as labor market defies recession fears

China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes at 224

Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Flash floods kill 549 people in Pakistan during heaviest rains in decades

Oil prices rise from multi-month lows on supply concerns

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir: PM Shehbaz says India altering demographic structure of IIOJK

Facebook's Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD flags risk of waterlogging in Sindh

ECP issues by-election schedule for 9 seats vacated by PTI MNAs

China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry

Read more stories