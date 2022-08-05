Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday expressed the resolve to overcome problems faced by the business community and assured government’s full support in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations from different chambers of commerce and industry. The chambers include Peshawar Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Haripur Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The minister assured to overcome problems faced by small chambers, especially the issue of their membership.

Syed Naveed Qamar said that the government believes in facilitating the business community through its business friendly policies.

Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation was led by its president Syed Haider Raza Naqvi while the delegation included Vice President Mian Zahid Jameel Patiala, Executive Members Capt (retd) Taimur, Hanif Shahid Gujjar and others.

Mandi Bahauddin Chamber suggested the minister to provide an extra incentive over increased exports which is above their average exports for the last one year, upon which the minister promised to work on it.

Peshawar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCC&I) delegation was headed by its president. Khalid Farooq Malik while the other members include former KP Minister Agha Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Peshawar Chamber group leader Malik Mehar Elahi, former president PCCI Shakeel Saraf, Senior Vice President Haji Waheed and others. During its meeting, the PCC&I apprised the minister about the problems faced by small chambers of the country. Points to improve the quantum of trade with the neighbouring countries of Iran and Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Haripur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (HCCI) delegation was led by its president Muhammad Saleem Awan while other members include senior vice president Sher Afgan Malik, vice president Umair Khalid, former president HCCI Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas and others.

The HCCI during its meeting highlighted the issue of tax relief to the areas of FATA and PATA but said that they should be bound to sell their products in their area and not in the settled area. The minister informed that only one year is left for the concession granted to them.

The HCCI demanded the minister for the funds allocation for the R&D sector for HCCI, upon which the minister referred the issue to Export Development Fund (EDF).

Representative of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Ali Hamayun Butt along with executives of the Chamber also discussed issues related to import margin on scrape. On which the minister assured the delegation to resolve the problems facing to the industry as soon as possible.

