The plight of IIOJK

The abrogation of Article 370A by the BJP-led Indian government brought an unprecedented wave of human rights violations and unimaginable series of atrocities to the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As if the perpetual and utter disregard to UNSC resolutions concerning the right of self-determination was not enough; the Modi government in continuation of its fascist orientation, removed article 370A as well.

With this act, India might be marveling upon her best laid plans being manifested; however the repercussions of the act of abrogation, could be a major disaster threatening the peace and stability of the region. India might feel insulated; but to understand the situation; we need to revisit an incident. On August 21st 1969, an incident of arson to the holy mosque al Aqsa took place in Jerusalem. In response; the UNSC passed Resolution No 271. Few of the points are as follows:-

Reaffirming that acquisition of territory by military conquest is inadmissible,

Recognizes that any act of destruction or profanation of the Holy Places, any encouragement of, or connivance at, may seriously endanger International peace and security; Emphasizes the immediate necessity of Israel’s desisting from actions to alter the status of Jerusalem; Calls upon Israel to observe the provisions of the Geneva Conventions and international law.

In retrospect; on December 6th 1992; when a rally organised by BJP gathered 1,50,000 volunteers known as Kar Sevaks demolished Babri Mosque in Utter Pradesh, India. Similarly the Citizen Amendment Act and the associated environment of hostility towards Muslims residing in India has also generated unrest and excessive force in various states of India.

If we connect the dots between the incident of Al Aqsa Mosque arson, the continuing atrocities and illegal Jewish settlements in violation to the UNSC resolutions to the Babri Mosque incident and the perpetual acts of cruelty and war crimes in IIOJK we can draw several parallels. Today Hindu populace in being settled in Jammu and Kashmir on fake domiciles to legitimise and alter the demography of the troubled valley. This is in utter disregard to the UNSC resolutions concerning all such acts of apartheid.

India is disillusioned being the largest democracy in the world; while fails to realise the embarrassment in her acts against the Kashmiri people. The abrogation of article 370A being in opposition to the Indian Supreme Court ruling in the year 2015 makes the act illegal contrary to democratic practices and violation of international law.

The act is contrary to the Simla Agreement as well that states that, “Neither side shall unilaterally alter the situation”. The Indian government is in violation of Article 3 of Geneva convention that states that; “violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment and torture”.

According to the latest report released by the research section of Kashmir media service (KMS) on 5th July, 2022, “Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 140 Kashmiris including five boys from 1st January, 2022 till first week of July, 2022 in IIOJK”.

According to Amnesty International report published in 2022, “torture by the Indian security forces is a daily routine and so brutal that hundreds have died while in custody. Scores of women claim that they have been raped”. The US Human Rights watch (HRW) in its latest report published in 2022 expressed concern over excessive use of force and torture in IIOJK causing civilian deaths.

It is reported that at least 92 people have lost their eyesight and at least 1,500 people have sustained serious injuries from pellet guns since 2010. Several world leaders have started to voice their concern regarding the situation in IIOJK. US vice president Kamala Harris during her election campaign said that, “we have to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping track on the situation, there is a need to intervene”.

Similarly US Senator Bernie Sanders said that, “India’s action is unacceptable. The communications blockade must be lifted and the United States government must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution that respects the will of the Kashmiri people”.

From the unjust murder of freedom activist Burhan Wani to the recent life imprisonment of Yasin Malik; India has been consistently indulging in normalising the situation in IIOJK as her internal matter, specially post the abrogation of Article 370A.

Now Indian leadership is eyeing to hold G 20 summit in the state of Kashmir to further the perpetual effort of making things appear under control. However, with the world starting to register the Kashmiri right to self-determination as a just cause; it is about time both Pakistan and India worked towards seeking a political solution to the Kashmir issue. The only sustainable work around is an environment of peace and stability between the two countries; and Kashmir stays the decisive value in the equation.

