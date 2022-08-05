Pakistan
HCCL changes name
KARACHI: The name of Hashimi Can Company Limited has been changed to MetaTech Health Limited.
The authorised share capital of the Company has been increased from Rs 50 million to Rs 600 million divided into 60,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs 10 each, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.
