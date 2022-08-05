AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
HCCL changes name

KARACHI: The name of Hashimi Can Company Limited has been changed to MetaTech Health Limited. The authorised share...
Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 08:18am

KARACHI: The name of Hashimi Can Company Limited has been changed to MetaTech Health Limited.

The authorised share capital of the Company has been increased from Rs 50 million to Rs 600 million divided into 60,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs 10 each, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

