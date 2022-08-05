AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
Punjab govt to establish WASA in Sialkot & Sahiwal

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to establish a Water Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Sialkot and Sahiwal. In this regard, a meeting was held here on Thursday between Punjab Local Government and Community development Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch and representatives of Asian Development Bank. The Deputy Secretary Development, Deputy Secretary Coordination, Project Director PICIIP also participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, the Secretary said that the work on development projects would be accelerated in both cities after monsoon. He further said that more new projects were being started for the people of Sialkot and Sahiwal in November. “Three public parks had been completed under the Punjab Intermediate Project in Sialkot and modern solid waste management machinery had also been provided to them,” he added.

Baloch said the scope of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) was being extended to seven more cities of Punjab.

