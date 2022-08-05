KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.402 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,239. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.291 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.938 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.248 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.526 billion), Silver (PKR 1.248 billion), DJ (PKR 1.044 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 389.716 million), Platinum (PKR 377.050 million), Brent (PKR 127.069 million), SP 500 (PKR 122.868 million), Japan Equity (PKR 44.710 million) and Copper (PKR 43.755 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 8.607 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022