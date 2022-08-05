AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.402 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,239. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.291 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.938 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.248 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.526 billion), Silver (PKR 1.248 billion), DJ (PKR 1.044 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 389.716 million), Platinum (PKR 377.050 million), Brent (PKR 127.069 million), SP 500 (PKR 122.868 million), Japan Equity (PKR 44.710 million) and Copper (PKR 43.755 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 8.607 million were traded.

