AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK shares rise as stimulus sways investor focus from Taiwan

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, as investors’ focus shifted from tensions around Taiwan to a raft of newly launched infrastructure projects that Beijing hopes can help stabilise its COVID-hit economy.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.9%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng added 2.1%, led by technology shares.

Analysts said markets were relieved that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan didn’t trigger direct military conflict, although Sino-US tensions linger over the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

“This episode is just going to be one of many episodes that are going to happen in the next 10 years, where every now and then there’s going to be tensions between the two superpowers,” said Nuno Fernandes, partner and portfolio manager of GW&K. “We do think that cooler heads prevail.”

Investor focus now shifted to signs infrastructure investment is gathering pace as Beijing seeks to revive its economy.

In July, 3,876 major projects started construction, involving total investment of 2.4 trillion yuan ($355.33 billion), the Securities Times said on Thursday.

In the second half, China’s State Grid plans to invest more than 150 billion yuan in ultra high voltage (UHV) power transmission lines, state media Xinhua News reported.

China’s infrastructure stocks rose 1.4%.

China’s banking stocks also gained ahead of the release of July lending data.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.2%.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba jumped 5.2% as the Chinese tech giant will report its earnings on Thursday.

Trip.com, Baidu and Bilibili all rose more than 4% in Hong Kong.

China Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK shares rise as stimulus sways investor focus from Taiwan

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories