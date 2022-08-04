Coalition govt will send declaration against PTI to SC in prohibited funding case: Marriyum

The coalition government has decided to send a declaration against the PTI to the Supreme Court in light of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision, which ruled that the party had indeed received prohibited funding and kept 13 bank accounts hidden, Aaj News reported.

This was announced by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday during a press conference.

"The Law Ministry will complete the work in this regard in three days," the minister said, stressing that the ECP's decision has clearly proved that PTI is a foreign-funded party.

Marriyum said that action against the PTI will be taken under the Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002 and Election Act 2017.

The government’s decision comes after the electoral body, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, ruled that PTI received donations from America, Australia, Canada, and the UAE but failed to declare them with the ECP.

As per the verdict, PTI "knowingly and willfully” received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi.

The party also received donations through PTI Canada Corporation and PTI UK Public Limited Company, the verdict read.

The ECP also issued a show-cause notice to PTI. The commission also said that PTI chief Imran Khan had submitted a “mis-declaration” with the commission.

Marriyum said that a detailed briefing was given to the federal cabinet regarding the PTI's prohibited funding case, adding that the Ministry of Law will "review all the constitutional and legal matters and submit the declaration to the cabinet in its next meeting."

She said that the cabinet has asked the Interior Ministry to conduct an impartial inquiry into whether "charity money was used for political purposes."

"FIA has been directed to initiate an inquiry immediately."

Talking about the severity of the matter, she said that this is not a political case but a matter of law and order.

"Sixteen accounts were not declared by PTI. Accounts were opened in Imran Khan's name and other leaders of the party. Money kept coming in the name of Imran Khan's employees and was not declared."

Talking about the floods, Marriyum said that during the cabinet meeting, all the arrangements of NDMA were also appreciated.

"NDMA has been asked to estimate the damages in collaboration with the provincial governments," she said.

"Financial assistance will be given for the restoration of destroyed houses," she added.