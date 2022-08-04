Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing: FO rejects reports claiming Pak airspace used for US strike

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected media reports that claimed the country’s airspace was used by a US drone to eliminate the top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul on August 2, 2022.

A top diplomatic source Wednesday dismissed the reports that Pakistan’s air space was used for the US drone strike that killed al-Zawahiri in Kabul in a counterterrorism operation carried out by the CIA on Sunday.

“No evidence was found of the use of Pakistan’s air space for the drone strike. In fact, the US is not carrying out the drone operation using Pakistan’s air space,” the sources further maintained.

However, he added that the relevant institutions were looking into every aspect of the matter. Foreign Office gave a cautious and calculated response to the killing of the al-Qaeda top leader in the US drone strike in Kabul.

“We have seen the official statements by the United States and media reports regarding a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the US in Afghanistan. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are well-known,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said while responding to media queries about the killing of al-Zawahiri in the drone strike.

“Pakistan stands by countering terrorism in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions,” he added.

The Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan has strongly condemned the attack and termed it as a “clear violation of international principles and the Doha agreement”, besides warning that “repeating of such actions will damage the existing opportunities.”

The Taliban government, however, did not confirm that the al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri was targeted in the attack or he was killed in the strike and stated that the air strike was carried out on a residential house in the Shirpur area of Kabul.

