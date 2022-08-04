AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing: FO rejects reports claiming Pak airspace used for US strike

Ali Hussain Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected media reports that claimed the country’s airspace was used by a US drone to eliminate the top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul on August 2, 2022.

A top diplomatic source Wednesday dismissed the reports that Pakistan’s air space was used for the US drone strike that killed al-Zawahiri in Kabul in a counterterrorism operation carried out by the CIA on Sunday.

“No evidence was found of the use of Pakistan’s air space for the drone strike. In fact, the US is not carrying out the drone operation using Pakistan’s air space,” the sources further maintained.

However, he added that the relevant institutions were looking into every aspect of the matter. Foreign Office gave a cautious and calculated response to the killing of the al-Qaeda top leader in the US drone strike in Kabul.

“We have seen the official statements by the United States and media reports regarding a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the US in Afghanistan. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are well-known,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said while responding to media queries about the killing of al-Zawahiri in the drone strike.

“Pakistan stands by countering terrorism in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions,” he added.

The Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan has strongly condemned the attack and termed it as a “clear violation of international principles and the Doha agreement”, besides warning that “repeating of such actions will damage the existing opportunities.”

The Taliban government, however, did not confirm that the al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri was targeted in the attack or he was killed in the strike and stated that the air strike was carried out on a residential house in the Shirpur area of Kabul.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office Pakistan’s air space Ayman al Zawahiri US drone

Comments

1000 characters

Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing: FO rejects reports claiming Pak airspace used for US strike

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: Nadra provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after Zawahiri killed

Army dismisses insurgents’ claim

Read more stories