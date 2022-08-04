ECP verdict shows IK’s narrative on corruption is false, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proved Imran Khan to be “the biggest thief in the country’s history”.

The PPP chairman in his statement on Wednesday, in reaction to the verdict on the prohibited funding case against the PTI, said that after the ECP’s verdict Imran Khan’s narrative on corruption has also turned out to be farcical and it was also proved that the PTI was founded for corruption.

He said that Khan, who adopted high-handed tactics to prevent the ECP from investigating, has been exposed in front of the nation, while taking funds from foreigners and raising slogans of foreign conspiracy was the sheer hypocrisy of the PTI.

He further said that a person who submitted “a fabricated affidavit” to the ECP cannot be “Sadiq and Ameen” (honest and trustworthy). “It is now clear that Imran Khan launched the so-called anti-corruption campaign to conceal his own corruption,” he maintained.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan, who pollutes the country’s politics by taking money from foreigners, is a culprit of the people of Pakistan and cannot be given any concession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022