Sir Syed engineering varsity gets Brand of the Year Award

KARACHI: The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) received the Brand of the Year Award at a ceremony organised by the Brands Foundation, with the institution becoming the first seat of learning to get the prestigious award in recognition of its excellence in academic sector.

General Secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association Engr Muhammad Arshad Khan and the university’s Dean of Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering Dr Muhammad Aamir attended the event at which its Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali received the award on behalf of the institution.

The Brand of the Year Award is the ultimate recognition for the most popular and trusted brands in Pakistan. Receiving the award is considered an honour for a brand that is recognised as “the best of the best” in its industry category, based on current year’s market standing measured by consumer preference and expert analysis.

Commenting on the honour bestowed on his institution, SSUET’s Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the university had achieved tremendous progress in multiple areas like academics, research, and co-curricular activities. The university was an active partner in the National Ideas Bank and took part as a host in programmes of national importance.

“We are fully aware that the world is moving at a fast pace. To match ever-growing professional demands, SSUET keeps abreast of the latest innovations and wisdom. The Sir Syed University imparts quality education to young generation and contributes to the national and international development,” said the chancellor.

“Research activities are encouraged in the university and students are groomed in such a way that they could (successfully) face the challenges of practical life. We have started MS and PhD programmes in various disciplines of engineering and sciences.

“The Sir Syed University offers quality education and modern laboratories equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to the students. The SSUET has developed a meaningful interaction with the industry for creating opportunities of employment for our students.”

The university’s registrar, Syed Sarfraz Ali, said his institution had always made efforts to be progressive, adapting to advances in science, engineering, and technology as well as business management.

The SSUET was selected by the Higher Education Commission to be part of its Higher Education Data Repository – Piloting Phase Project. Out of more than 200 universities in the country, 13 universities were selected for piloting the project sponsored by the World Bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022