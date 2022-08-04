AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
Pakistan

Swati to examine, formulate report on ICT Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Recorder Report Updated August 4, 2022 07:05am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Select committee on Wednesday, unanimously, elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati as its chairman to examine and formulate a report on “Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020”.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill 2020 was tabled by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and it was sent to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior for consideration and report.

Senator Ahmed, the mover of the bill was not satisfied with the report prepared by the interior committee regarding the bill due to which a select committee was formed under the rules which is bound to compile a report on the bill within 60 days. A meeting of the select committee was held to elect its chairperson.

Senator Faisal Saleem put forth the name of Senator Swati as the chairperson of the Select Committee which was endorsed by Senator Fawzia Arshad.

After the election as chairman, Swati, called for the support of members to finalize work on the amendment bill. He said the insight from the committee members would be highly appreciated and welcomed. He remarked that he would fulfil the confidence placed in him.

The meeting was attended by senators, Shahadat Awan, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Jam Mehtab Hussain, Fawzia Arshad, Faisal Saleem, Sardar Muhammad Shafique Tareen, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Nawabzada Umar, and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

