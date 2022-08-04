AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zawahiri killing: US travellers warned of increased violence risk

AFP Updated August 4, 2022 07:37am

WASHINGTON: The US State Department Tuesday warned Americans traveling abroad they face an increased risk of violence after US forces killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

His death in a drone strike in Kabul over the weekend dealt the biggest blow to Al-Qaeda since the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, prompting US President Joe Biden to declare that “justice had been delivered.”

Following the strike, the State Department Tuesday urged US citizens to “maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad.”

“Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe,” the department said in a statement.

“These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings.”

A senior official in the Biden administration said the 71-year-old Egyptian jihadist was on the balcony of a three-story house in the Afghan capital when targeted with two Hellfire missiles after dawn Sunday.

US State Department Al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri Zawahiri killing US travellers

Comments

1000 characters

Zawahiri killing: US travellers warned of increased violence risk

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: Nadra provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after Zawahiri killed

Army dismisses insurgents’ claim

Read more stories