Pakistan

GCWUF, Fluorescent organisation sign MoU

Press Release Updated August 4, 2022 08:19am

FAISALABAD: Government College Women University Faisalabad is keen to provide all primary health facilities to its employees and students. The recent MoU between Government College Women University Faisalabad and Fluorescent Human Welfare Youth Organisation for the upgradation of the health unit at GCWUF is a milestone in this regard.

Both organisations signed this memorandum for the provision of medicines and routine equipment for university students and employees in the Health Unit at GCWUF.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the committee room at GCWUF on August 02, 2022. Registrar GCWUF Asif A. Malik on behalf of the university and Rukhsana Kousar, Chairperson FHWYO on behalf of her organisation signed MoU. Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq (TI) attended the ceremony as chief guest. She appreciated the continuous role of the organisation in various projects of student welfare at GCWUF. Dr. Naila Rafiq, Incharge Health Unit, and Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Director Academics were also present on this occasion.

sign MoU GCWUF Fluorescent organisation

